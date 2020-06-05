In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They start by reviewing the Hyundai Veloster N and revisiting the Jeep Gladiator Mojave, which Jeremy just wrote up. Then they talk about the new BMW 4 Series, and how it stacks up against the competition. We catch up with Frank Mecum of Mecum Auctions to discuss a collection of Shelby Mustangs set to cross the block in July. We also discuss the challenges car auctions face in the age of coronavirus.
Autoblog Podcast #630
- Cars we're driving:
- 2021 BMW 4 Series vs. the competition
- Infiniti adopts "Nissan-plus" strategy
- Cars and trucks most likely to have engine troubles
- Mecum interview
