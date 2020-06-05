Podcast

2021 BMW 4 Series and Frank Mecum interview | Autoblog Podcast #630

Plus Jeep Gladiator Mojave, Hyundai Veloster N, Infiniti's strategy and the cars with the most engine trouble

Jun 5th 2020 at 3:15PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They start by reviewing the Hyundai Veloster N and revisiting the Jeep Gladiator Mojave, which Jeremy just wrote up. Then they talk about the new BMW 4 Series, and how it stacks up against the competition. We catch up with Frank Mecum of Mecum Auctions to discuss a collection of Shelby Mustangs set to cross the block in July. We also discuss the challenges car auctions face in the age of coronavirus.

Autoblog Podcast #630

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Related Video:

Jeep Gladiator Information

Jeep Gladiator
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X