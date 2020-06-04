Autoblog is teaming up with StackCommerce to bring you deals on the latest accessories for your automobile. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales.

Accidents are always unplanned. That's why preparation matters. There's nothing worse than being caught off-guard, especially when you realize that you could have planned better.

Despite advances in automotive technology, more cars are breaking down on the road than ever. In 2015, AAA rescued 32 million drivers — a record number for the organization. If you happen to run into issues while driving, you want to be as prepared as possible.

The 5-in-1 Emergency Car Tool with Portable Power Bank is your solution to the many potential problems we face when driving. Included with this incredible tool:

A powerful LED flashlight to let you see under the hood and wherever else you need in case of a breakdown

A red S.O.S. light for signaling to emergency technicians and other drivers that you're having troubles

An emergency seatbelt cutter should you need to escape your vehicle after an accident

A glass breaker in case a worst-case scenario unfolds and you need to punch through a window or windshield

A portable power bank with 2,200mAh battery capacity if an emergency power source is needed

A mini USB cable for mobile charging while on the road is also included with this incredible tool.

Order the 5-in-1 Emergency Car Tool with Portable Power Bank for just $19.99 and save 23% off the list price. That's a small cost for what could be a lifesaver.

Price subject to change.