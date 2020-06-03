Summer is here, and with things reopening around the world, you might be realizing that you never got around to replacing your tires this year. If you're overdue for a fresh set of tires, or even just some routine maintenance, Goodyear has a few great deals for the month of June that we'd like to share with you. Oh yeah, and as a public service announcement, don't forget that Father's Day is just around the corner on June 21. So even if your car is in tip top shape, one of these deals might make a great gift for your old man, or any other Dad in your life.

20% off any set of 4 Goodyear or Dunlop tires with code TIRES20

First thing's first, you should always make sure your tires have enough tread to be safely taking you from point A to point B. If you're unsure whether your tires are in bad enough shape to warrant a replacement, Autoblog contributor Stan Markuze has this great advice for quickly gauging how much life they may have left:

"Take a penny and place the edge into the groove of each tire. Insert the edge of the penny into the tread upside down, with the top of Abe's head going in first. If the top of his head is covered by tread, that means you still have an acceptable and safe amount of remaining tire life. Do this test at various points around the perimeter of the tire. If the top of Lincoln's head is visible at any point around the tire, it's time to go tire shopping."

If you do need some new tires, you can take 20% off any set of four using the discount code TIRES20 at checkout, right here.

Road Ready Check - FREE at valid Goodyear Auto Service locations

What's better than getting a discount? Getting something for free. For the month of June, Goodyear is offering free Road Ready Checks at valid Goodyear Auto Service locations. What's a Road Ready Check? Basically, the mechanics at the Service station will check your tires, under-the-hood fluids, brakes, battery and cabin filter all for the low, low price of zero dollars. If you're worried you may be due for some maintenance, why not let the pros tell you what you might need (or might not)? Schedule an appointment here.

Brake Service - $50 off any brake service of $250 or more

This one is pretty self-explanatory. Need your brakes serviced? If so, you should probably take advantage of this deal to get $50 off any brake service of $250 or more. Of course, this offer is valid at Goodyear Auto Service locations only, and it's only good for the month, so don't put off your maintenance! Schedule an appointment here.

Full Synthetic Oil Change - $10 off at Goodyear Auto Service or Just Tires

If you need an oil change, you definitely shouldn't put it off. If you're pretty handy in the garage, of course, you can always change it yourself. If you're looking for step-by-step directions on how to do just that, then check out our guide and video on how to change your engine oil and filter, hosted by Larry Kosilla, right here! If you don't want to deal with it though, or you'd rather leave it to the pros, then for the month of June you can head on over to either a Goodyear Auto Service or Just Tires location and get $10 off a full synthetic oil change, or $5 off a synthetic blend oil change. Schedule your appointment here.

