A Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition will join the 2021 Porsche 911 lineup, the German automaker announced late Monday, adding yet another model to the ever-growing stable of special-edition 911s from the company's Exclusive Manufaktur division.

The Heritage Design Edition will be identified by a host of throwback interior and exterior design elements, including the teardrops on each front fender and the motorsports graphics on the flanks. Gold badges are also included, as is the rear Porsche Heritage logo designed to evoke the commemorative badges of the Porsche 356.

Inside, it receives a two-tone color package matched to the exterior color choice (It will be available in five, though only the Cherry Metallic finish shown here was mentioned by name.) with corduroy seating trim as a tribute to the 1950s.

“We are evoking memories of the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s in customers and fans with the Heritage Design models. No brand can translate these elements into the modern day as well as Porsche, and, along the way, we’re fulfilling the wishes of our customers. With the exclusive special editions, we are also establishing a new product line which represents the ‘lifestyle’ dimension in our product strategy,” said Chairman Oliver Blume in Porsche AG's announcement.

992 examples of this Targa will be produced, all for the 2021 model year. It can be ordered with either the seven-speed manual transmission or PDK dual-clutch automatic. While this may seem like a low production number, it's much larger than some other exclusive 911 model runs, including the Belgian Legend Edition, which commemorated the racing career of Jacky Ickx. Only 75 examples of that model were produced, all in blue.

As with many special-edition Porsches, the 2021 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition will get some accessory love as well. As shown in the gallery above, a matching watch is being offered by Porsche Design exclusively to buyers of this particular 911. Porsche did not offer any details on the chronometer itself, but we expect it will fetch quite the hefty secondary-market premium thanks to its extremely limited production run.