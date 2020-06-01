While the larger Lexus GS has finally been discontinued after declining sales, its smaller sibling is getting a new generation. The new 2021 Lexus IS will be revealed next week, and in the meantime, Lexus released this teaser image.

It doesn't reveal too much, and the company was smart enough to make some adjustments so that playing with exposure and brightness in Photoshop wouldn't reveal anything more. All we can tell is that it's a sedan, it gets a full-width taillight design, and there's a bit of a diffuser treatment to the rear bumper.

Lexus does confirm that this generation will be rear-wheel-drive, not that we were worried that would change. What we're left wondering is what will power those wheels. Previous rumors have speculated it could get a BMW inline-six from the Supra and Z4. Others have reported the current range of engines, including a turbo four-cylinder and a naturally aspirated V6, will carry over, and the 5.0-liter Lexus V8 could join the group.

Fortunately we won't have to wait long to know the truth. The Lexus IS will be revealed on June 9. You can be sure to see it here on Autoblog.

Related Video: