The 2021 GMC Yukon configurator is open for real and imaginary business. It's missing a number of important options, though, like the AT4 trim and the Premium Capability Package that installs the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, so the configurator is best suited for practice runs at the moment.

Playing our usual game, we started with a livery build in base SLT 2WD trim for an airport shuttle to compare to the livery 2021 Tahoe we built a few days ago. Same as with the Chevy, the GMC offers nine exterior colors. Opposite to the Chevy, the GMC makes you pay for every color except Summit White. Our Onyx Black selection added $195, five colors cost $495, Cayenne Red Tintcoat costs $695, and the super gonzo White Frost Tricoat runs $1,095. We plumped for the SLT Luxury package's driver assistance and convenience features like memory settings for the front passengers, powered seating for the second row, a split third row, the Rear Seat Media Package, and a console lockbox. What began as $59,095 after destination — $4,000 more than the 2021 Tahoe — ended at $64,445, just $2,165 more than our livery Tahoe because the Yukon packages more kit.

The amounts add up a lot quicker at the top end. Our regional rep with a fat bonus check started with a $72,295 Yukon Denali 4WD in the $495 Pearl Beige Metallic with a Teak and Light Shade interior. The $6,500 Denali Premium Package normally costs $500 more, and who can resist a sale? At about 9% of MSRP, it's not a negligible option, but it includes the $1,780 Advanced Technology Package, the $1,500 panoramic sunroof, and a set of 22-inch wheels that are normally $2,995. Since the bonus was big enough to replace the two-year-old jet skis in the garage, our rep added the $465 Max Trailering Package and that automatically appends the ProGrade Trailering features. Put in the Rear Seat Media Package to occupy the kids, locking armrest storage to protect stuff from the kids, and hook up a set of illuminated GMC badges for $535 to wow oncoming vehicles, and the total comes to $83,320. That's more than $10,000 in options without the least effort. However, there aren't any big-money options left to add except a $1,499 rooftop tent.

GM Authority wrote about the package combinations necessary to unlock the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension on the AT4 or Denali trims. Summed up, the check boxes add $3,410 to the price of an AT4, $3,755 to the price of a 2WD Denali, and $6,015 to the price of a 4WD Denali. That doesn't mean adding those prices to our above builds, due to overlap with the Air Ride Suspension options. But the feature won't be an afterthought.

