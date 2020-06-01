You've seen the reveal, you've read our review (we hope), and now you can finally buy a Land Rover Defender in America. The company announced today that the first shipments are on their way, so you should see them arrive at dealers this week.

The Defender is only available in four-door 110 style to begin with. It starts at $50,925. That base price includes the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with 48-volt mild-hybrid assist is also available making 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. That model starts at $63,275.

All Defenders come standard with full-time four-wheel drive and electronically adjustable ride height. Multiple seating configurations are available including a third-row seat option for the four-door 110, and a front bench seat on both the 110 and upcoming two-door 90 models. A wide array of accessories can be fitted, too, including a winch, snorkel, storage boxes and ladder for roof rack access, among many others.

