Chevrolet confirmed it built about 2,700 units of the 2020 Corvette between February 3, when the model entered production, and March 20, when the Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory shut down to fight the coronavirus. This low figure suggested the 2020 model would become one of the rarest in recent memory, but the firm announced the final number will grow exponentially if unexpected delays don't bring the assembly line to a halt.

Harlan Charles, the model's product manager, revealed Chevrolet will build about 20,181 cars for the 2020 model year. This figure includes the cars built in February and March, the models the factory has manufactured since it reopened on May 26, and the dealer-ordered cars it will make until the 2021 model enters production on November 2. Reaching this goal depends on a variety of factors: Chevrolet needs to be able to keep the plant open without disruptions, which rests on how the virus spreads, and its suppliers must keep up with demand.

Enthusiast website Corvette Blogger pointed out Bowling Green builds about 11.5 cars per hour, meaning it churns out 92 cars during an eight-hour shift. Approximately 10,120 examples of the Corvette will drive off the assembly line between June and November 2020, so Chevrolet will need to run a second shift for approximately 15 weeks to assemble 7,000 additional cars and meet its 20,181-car target for 2020.

Charles also shed light on how customers are configuring their 2020s. Chevrolet received orders for 16,750 coupes and 3,431 convertibles, and most buyers are selecting the range-topping 3LT trim regardless of body style. And 5,045 cars will be painted Torch Red, the most common color by a wide margin, while 605 will wear Zeus Bronze, which is the least popular hue. Meanwhile, 5,651 cars will get a Jet Black interior, while only 202 will be manufactured with Morello Red.

Chevrolet hasn't revealed the changes it has in store for the 2021 Corvette. We know its base price will remain pegged at $59,995, which is surprisingly low considering the level of performance it delivers, that Silver Flare Metallic and Red Mist Tint Coat will join the palette of available colors, and that the magnetic suspension currently only available on cars equipped with the Z51 performance package will become a standalone option.

