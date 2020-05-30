From Italy comes word that ATS Corsa, the new motorsports division of Automobili Turismo e Sport, has launched production of the RR Turbo, its 600-horsepower track car billed as ready to compete in a wide variety of race events. The company has also revealed pricing, which starts at 132,000 euros (about $146,000) for the Clubsport version and 164,900 euros, or $182,367, for the carbon-fiber Serie Carbonio.

First deliveries to customers are expected by the end of summer, and production is targeted at 30 examples per year. The car, first unveiled last year, is FIA-homologated and billed as budget-friendly from a maintenance perspective. It’s eligible for international racing in events including hill climbs, 24-hour series and Clubsport, plus the option of an ATS single-brand championship team. It’s also an option for well-heeled drivers looking for a fun track car.

The car is comprised of a lightweight composite body engineered to maximize downforce that rests on an 88-pound chromium molybdenum chassis that mixes space frame and monocoque design, with a honeycomb underbody in the carbon-fiber variant. It’s fitted with either a single aluminum rear wing or a try-place carbon-fiber wing and a massive rear diffuser. Other options include a carbo-ceramic braking system with four-piston titanium CNC billet-machined calipers, forged 18-inch wheels, three-way adjustable suspension and quick-lift airjack system. A Winner Techno Package brings features like an electro-actuated paddle-gearbox, traction control system and assisted gearshifts. Both variants of the car use a smartphone interface for accessing engine data.

Power comes from a mid-mounted 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder sourced from Honda. It tops out at 600 hp at 8,500 rpm and around 390 pound-feet of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. It’s linked to a six-speed sequential transmission by a mono block, high-strength aluminum bell housing that also supports the suspension, dampers, wing mount and exhaust. It looks like it’s also available in a less flashy gold livery if the two-tone Italian flag-and-dragon logo motif isn’t your bag.