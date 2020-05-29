The Autoblog Show returns to Fios TV this Sunday for its fourth episode, this time, featuring Formula 1, Ken Block, and the Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

Senior Producer Christopher McGraw teams up with F1 diet and exercise coach Alex Stott to see if he has what it takes to train like an F1 driver for 30 days. Afterwards, Producer Alex Malburg hops in the passenger seat of Ken Block’s Hoonitruck for the ride of a lifetime. Tires beware.

Finally Senior Producer Christopher McGraw heads up Pikes Peak to capture video of the VW ID.R’s record breaking run at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

Watch "The Autoblog Show" on Verizon Fios TV Channel 604 at 7pm EST on Sunday. It can also be found on the Yahoo! Finance channel on the Roku TV app or SamsungTV+.