A 2020 Porsche 935 is already up for auction, and it has zero miles

Porsche first announced the new 935, not to be confused with Bisimoto's 935 K3V electric restomod, back in 2018 as a recreation of the 935/78 "Moby Dick" racer from the '70s. This modern interpretation is based on the 991.2-generation 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, and only 77 examples were planned for production. Already, a 2020 935 has hit the resale market, and it's the second one built. The original buyer from Monaco took delivery of the car in February of this year, and it seems this buyer's sole intent was to flip the car for a profit, as it will hit the RM Sotheby's auction block without a single driven mile.

Porsche used carbon fiber bodywork to reshape the GT2 to look like the 935. It is longer, wider, and features the famous smoothed-over front end with headlights in the lower portion of the fascia. The aero wheels and giant rear wing (though it's not the same) help mimic the old car's aesthetic, as does the contrasting exposed-carbon-fiber rear end.



Weighing 3,042 pounds, the new 935 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six that makes 700 horsepower. Shifting is handled by a seven-speed PDK gearbox.

Inside, the track-only machine has more racing influences. The laminated wood gearshift lever is inspired by the 917, 909 Bergspyder, and Carrera GT. The carbon fiber steering wheel and cluster display were sourced from the 2019 911 GT3 R, and a single racing seat with a six-point safety harness reinforces the car's purpose.

Although we've seen the new 935 in numerous retro liveries, this example wears the red, white, and blue Martini livery the car debuted in. The modern 935 originally sold for roughly $780,000, and this car is expected to draw in $1.4 million to $1.6 million, not a bad return after a few months. Visit RM Sotheby's and Porsche for more information.