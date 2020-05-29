February 28th was the last time I traveled before quarantine. I was flying home from Montreal when I got an email saying all corporate travel had been suspended and that we were to work from home from now on. Seeing that I work from home to begin with, this didn’t make much of a difference to me at the time, though I never imagined it would be like this.

All of this time at home has given me plenty of time to plan out the trips that I want to take once everything normalizes. In fact, you can check out what kind of road trips we here at Autoblog are planning on taking once we can travel safely here. Omaze has once again taken the work out of planning by offering a road trip of their own, and this raffle is one that I think most of the readers of this site will quite enjoy: a nine day drive through the Pacific Northwest in a C8 Corvette. And you can bring a guest.

The trip starts off in Seattle and takes you through Vancouver, Whistler, Banff (one of my favorite places on the planet), Glacier National Park, down to Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons. If there ever was a hall of fame of road trips, this would be a first ballot selection.

Take an Epic Road Trip through the Pacific Northwest in a 2020 Corvette C8 - Enter at Omaze

Plus, entering helps out the first response charity Team Rubicon, which “serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. They’ve activated the full team in support of COVID-19 relief. Across the country, volunteers are working on the ground in areas that need it most: isolation shelters, where they serve in-between medical staff and patients, making sure patients are looked after and requests are handled; food bank warehouses, where they provide support and safe, direct delivery services to food insecure populations; mobile medical testing centers, where they offer planning, coordination, and logistics support; and so much more.”

Since driving and border crossing are involved there are some extra rules, so make sure to check them out before entering.

If you want to take this road trip, and let’s be honest, who wouldn’t, enter quickly as the deadline to enter is June 4, 2020 at 11:59pm PT. If you’d like to get a sample of what this road trip will be like, check out the video below for our trip from Seattle to Banff in two Toyota Tacomas.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.