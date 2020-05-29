Amidst the black hole that is Reddit.com, there is a SubReddit, or individual community, called "AmITheAsshole," or AITA for short. It has 2 million followers and is self-described as "a catharsis for the frustrated moral philosopher in all of us, and a place to finally find out if you were wrong in an argument that's been bothering you." The page encourages visitors to "tell us about any non-violent conflict you have experienced, give us both sides of the story, and find out if you're right, or you're the asshole." There, to his audience of anonymous judges, Reddit user @JimothyIsYourUncle spilled the tale of how his live-in girlfriend towed his 1967 Chevrolet Impala project to the scrapyard when he was away for work.

Via PowerNationTV, the story starts as one of love. Jimothy's relationship with his girlfriend reached the point where the two agreed she'd move into his recently purchased first home. The house included a 2.5-car garage, in which Jimothy stored a '67 Impala project car that he'd purchased in February 2019. Once he started the total restoration of the car, the body was in one bay, the chassis was in the other, and parts were strewn about the rest of the space.

That she couldn't park her vehicle in the garage supposedly severely irked the girlfriend. "She wants to park in the garage, but I have two acres of land with a lot of nice places to park under shady trees, or hell, even in the barn if it has to be inside," the post details. "I tell her tough luck, it's my house, and it's not like I can just throw it back together real quick."

Angered by her boyfriend's stance, the girlfriend took matters into her own hands. While he was out of town on a business trip, she hired people to take everything associated with the vehicle out of the garage and straight to a scrapyard. In the post, he describes his reaction when he returned home to find his girlfriend's car parked in the garage:

I was absolutely dumbfounded. I had spent over 11k on that car including new parts, services, and the car itself. I told her that I was going to be taking her to court for that and she brushed me off like I was being dramatic. I told her that its done between us and to pack her things and leave. I admit I was a really angry but I did end up getting a lawyer, and as I have all the receipts for all that money spent and I have her on my house's security cam footage letting the guys in and watching them take it all I think I can win. Her family and friends are absolutely blowing me up saying its just a stupid old piece of junk and that she cannot pay back all that money I spent, and that I should just let it go. But I have been putting all my time, effort, and money into that car for a year and a half now and goddammit if I am not going to get justice for what she did.

In two updates to the post, Jimothy says that he went to the police station and filed charges for grand larceny and grand theft auto. The police were also able to locate the Impala, though it has yet to be returned to Jimothy, as the situation is still under investigation.

Unfortunately, the location of the spat is not mentioned, so there is no way to verify this story through news reports or otherwise. Read the full story straight from the source on Reddit.