We got a quick flash of the 2021 Nissan Armada in Nissan's teaser video (the one with the new Z and Frontier), but we get a much better look in these latest spy shots. They show that it will simply be undergoing a refresh of the current model, which will include the front and rear fascias.

Though fairly well covered, we do get a solid look at lights and even the grille. The headlights are taller and potentially wider than before, and LED running lights mark the top and bottom edges. The top edge of the headlights and the grille are higher than before, almost to the top edge of the hood, making the whole nose look taller and more blunt. In the middle of the grille, there seems to be a more bold "V" design to help the Armada fit in with other modern Nissans such as the Altima. At the back, the taillights have been redesigned and could be a bit wider than the old ones. They seem to have lost the chrome edging, too.

Being a simple refresh, we would expect to see the new Armada revealed fairly soon in order to get it on sale by the end of the 2021 model year. It's possible that it will get a powertrain update via the Titan, meaning 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque from the 5.6-liter V8 and the addition of the new 9-speed automatic transmission.

Related Video: