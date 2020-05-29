Earlier today, Ford announced the return of the Mustang Mach 1 for the 2021 model year. The company did not, however, release pictures of the new 'Stang, and details were thin, with Ford saying only that the model "will claim the top spot on our 5.0-liter performance lineup." Nor is there any word on when we can expect the car in showrooms. For those who would rather not wait to park a Mustang Mach 1 in their garage, this 1970 model just popped up on Bring a Trailer to fill the bill.

This Mustang is from the second year of Mach 1 production. Under the hood is a 351ci Cleveland V8 mated to a four-speed manual with a Hurst shifter (a replacement of the original 351 Windsor and automatic). The orange hue is a color change from the factory blue, although it is a correct — and arguably more impactful — Mach 1 color. All the Mach 1 exterior design elements are there: hood scoop and stripe, front spoiler, decklid spoiler, Magnum 500 wheels, black lower-body trim, and black Mach 1 decals. Insider, there are high-back bucket seats, a wood-rimmed three-spoke steering wheel, and an AM radio with built-in 8-track tape player.

While not wholly original, this Mach 1 certainly has the look. But if it sounds not-quite-right to you, maybe this 1969 Shelby Mustang GT350 will suit you better. It also went live today, a banner day for Mustangs new and old.

Related Video: