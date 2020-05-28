ESPN's 10-part documentary "The Last Dance" recently gave viewers an inside glimpse at the basketball GOAT Michael Jordan's rides. This week, the public has a chance to ogle one of the football GOAT's vehicles, and it's significantly different from any of the car's MJ drove. While No. 23 was most often seen in speedy sports cars, Tom Brady just listed a Cadillac Escalade limo for $300,000, or best offer.

Posted by Becker Automotive Design, the builder of the vehicle, this is a 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Mobile Office. The Escalade has been stretched by 20 inches, including 10-inch lengthened rear doors, and it features additional headroom thanks to a five-inch extended-height roof.

Inside, the rear row facing forward features three regular seats upholstered by Becker. The added middle row that looks toward the rear of the vehicle features two six-way power reclining VIP seats with electric leg rests. The VIP view sees a 32-inch HD LCD TV, while a 12-inch screen is mounted behind the VIP seats. Additionally, the Escalade has a Savant remote-control audio-visual system, two aviation-style folding tables with burlwood veneers, and a "high-end mobile internet router that allows for multiple service providers."

“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy," Brady said in a provided press statement. "From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug. With such limited time in my busy schedule, the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”

P.R. speak aside, the Cadillac is surprisingly cheaper now than it was when Brady purchased it. The ESV originally sold for $350,000, and with 13,000 miles on its clock, it is now listed for $300,000, or best offer. Considering Brady is the greatest football player of all time, no debate, and is set to have his own nine-part ESPN documentary, we wouldn't be surprised if the best offer is higher than the asking price. Maybe he'll take the money and trade up for a Lexani Escalade Mobile Office.

