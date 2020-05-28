Buckle up, everyone. This is going to be a weird one. We've all been on long road trips before when once we end up on a long stretch of interstate with no civilization in sight, well ... nature calls. Many of us may even enjoy off-roading, getting deep into wooded areas on the trails, or just camping in the forest where you don't have the normal restroom amenities that we're used to. We all know someone who has had to resort to the classic "pull off to the side of the road (or trail) and empty the tank" move, but if you're not so lucky, you might find yourself in a situation that's more of a sit-down issue than a stand-up issue. In that case, your options become extremely limited. Either you just hold it for potentially miles until you run into somewhere you can do your business, or you pull over to the side of the road, run as far into the trees as you can manage, and roll the dice.

Luckily, the phenomenally named Bumper Dumper exists. The Bumper Dumper is a trailer hitch toilet that can hold up to 500 pounds of weight. According to the manufacturer, it "easily mounts in a 2x2 hitch receiver or can be used as a stand alone unit in conjunction with a 5 gallon bucket." It can also use "just about any toilet seat," and features a powder coated frame to help prevent rust. The next time you're in a tricky spot, this product could help make things at least slightly less weird for you.

Amazon reviewer H. Clark had this to say in their 5-star review of the product:

"We love this! It arrived just in time for our camping trip. We did have to order an adapter to lift it up a bit (our car is on the short side), but even squatting a bit to sit was ok. It would be great if an adapter were offered with this to lift it up or extend it out from under a bumper that may be set back further. We will use this for many years to come, and are glad for something more toilet-like for the little ones.

Update: we've now been using this for 2 years. We bought a shower tent and cut the bottom out. Dig a hole, pull the bumper dumper over the top, put the shower tent on for privacy, and camp for days. Just make sure to keep a cup or shovel nearby to sprinkle dirt after each use. My kids have lovingly deemed it "la poopoo." I don't know how we ever camped without it."

If you're the kind of person who could get some use out of the Bumper Dumper you can pick one up right here, available for $94.95 at the time of this posting.

Bumper Dumper - $94.95 on Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.