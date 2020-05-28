BMW M2 Competition and M2 CS exit European market this year

Two weeks ago, German outlet BimmerToday penned a dirge for the BMW M760i in Europe, the V12-powered executive sedan killed by emissions regulations that are doing a very good impression of The Reaper on enthusiast fare over there. Now the same outlet sings a lament (translated) for the 405-horsepower BMW M2 Competition and limited edition, 444-hp M2 CS, asserting they'll end production for European markets before the year is out. Carscoops asked BMW about the news, a local BMW spokesperson affirming, "Yes, reports tell the truth. Production of the current BMW M2 for the European market will end by the end of the year 2020. For all other markets we will continue production."

After the M4 coupe and convertible retired earlier this year to make way for the new generation models, the M2 became the last powered by the six-year-old S55 3.0-liter TwinTurbo inline-six cylinder. BimmerToday wrote that BMW couldn't justify spending the money to upgrade the motor to imminent regulations. That's understandable since the next 2 Series coupe is anticipated in 2021, the M2 a year later with at least 420 hp and 406 lb-ft from the S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six cylinder making its way throughout the M lineup.

The new M2 is expected to go the way of all long-lived automotive things, meaning larger and heavier. Despite the increased weight a bit and wider rear track, acceleration is thought to hold steady with the current M2 Competition that sprints to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds, but achieving that via a traditional eight-speed automatic instead of the present seven-speed dual-clutch. Top speed would climb 1 mph to 175 mph when equipped with the M Driver's Package. At some point in its lifecycle, the M2 is expected to adopt a 48-volt mild hybrid system at the least.

All of which means the current compact M cars are as raw as it's going to get, for Europeans concerned with such things. And although BMW mentioned an end-of-production by the end of the year, BMWBlog believes the assembly line shuts down in autumn, so mind the calendar.

