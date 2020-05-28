The Jeep Compass was all new for the 2017 model year, which means it’s nearing time for a mid-cycle refresh. Jeep of Europe teased as much in a YouTube video preview post, indicating that the Compass refresh would be revealed on June 4. That’s next week, Thursday specifically.

Jeep’s teaser doesn’t show us much of what we should expect, but we can make a few educated guesses. The one (rather useless) visual is of the grille. That honeycomb mesh design looks just about identical to the current Compass’ honeycomb mesh grille design. The silver surround isn’t new either, so really, the visuals here aren’t revealing anything new at all. Like a typical refresh, we expect there to be new lights all around and possibly some newly designed fascias to give it a fresh look. Throw in some new wheels and paint colors, and that’ll probably be it for the exterior changes.

It’s what’s underneath the sheetmetal that we care about most. Right now, the Compass is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. Jeep has formally said that the Compass would be receiving a plug-in hybrid option — it’s even been announced in Europe — but we’re still missing U.S.-specific details. We know the PHEV will be rocking a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in combination with an electric motor for a total system output of 240 horsepower. On the optimistic WLTP testing, it’s capable of 31 miles of electric-only motoring.

Jeep showed us its line of future 4xe PHEVs at CES earlier this year, but we haven’t heard much out of North America since. Besides the possible electrified powertrain, the Compass could be getting a slightly massaged and updated interior. There’s a chance we'll see FCA’s updated Uconnect 5 infotainment system that was initially shown in the updated 2021 Chrysler Pacifica minivan. FCA has said it will spread throughout its entire lineup of cars, and the cheaper Renegade would make a good candidate for upping the tech value of the car.

Hopefully all the questions we have will be answered next week, so check back next Thursday for all the new Compass news.

