2021 Audi Q5 Sportback spied, confirming rumors

A couple of months ago, reports came out that Audi was going to offer a coupe-like Sportback version of the Q5 luxury crossover. Those rumors appear to be true, since one of our spy photographers caught what seems to be the 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback, potentially called Q6 to match the Q8 and upcoming Q4 coupe-like models, testing with not too much camouflage. It's pretty much what you would expect, combining the refreshed Q5 we've previously seen in spy shots with a lower, truncated roofline.

The profile of this car reveals the most about the Sportback changes. Most of the reshaping occurs right around the C-pillar where the roofline gently arcs downward to the end of the vehicle. It leaves an extremely short deck section in the hatch. Aside from the roofline, Audi has worked hard to keep nearly every other element of the car as close to the regular model as possible. The rear taillights have the same-style light elements. Even the vertical section of the hatch looks similar. This is a contrast to BMW and Mercedes, which have started adding extra differentiation to their coupe-like crossovers such as the X4 and GLC-Class Coupe, which will be direct competitors to the Q5 Sportback.

We're expecting to see the refreshed Q5, and probably this Sportback, revealed by the end of this year, or early next year. It would slot between the upcoming Q4 and the Q8 crossovers. It should share the same engines as the Q5, meaning a turbocharged four-cylinder and a turbocharged V6 for the S version. The Sportback will likely cost a bit more than the regular Q5.

Related Video: