Transcript: A 3D-printed tank you can ride. YouTuber Ivan Miranda is a 3D printing enthusiast. He engineers electric-powered mobile crafts and 3D prints them. Ivan even built a tank that you can ride. According to Ivan, his tank took more than 7 months to build. It’s powered by a 24-volt battery and even has regenerative braking. The tank is completely 3D-printed, aside from the electronics and metal rods that keep it in place. The tank is controlled with a remote. To ride the tank, you need to lay flat on your back. A monitor inside allows the rider to get a first-person view of their surroundings. Learn more at Ivan Miranda’s YouTube channel.