The Autoblog Show returns to Fios TV this Sunday for its third episode, this time, from the country of Japan.

Senior Editor, Green, John Snyder, Senior Producer Christopher McGraw and Producer Alex Malburg head to the headquarters of Nissan and Subaru to test out the companies' latest in autonomous and electric vehicle technology. Afterwards we travel to the Honda Collection Hall in Motegi, to travel through the company’s long history, from motorbikes to champion F1 cars and everything in between.

Finally the crew hops on the Shinkansen, more commonly known as the Bullet Train here in the States, and discover what it is like to travel 160 miles per hour by rail.

Watch "The Autoblog Show" on Verizon Fios TV Channel 604 at 7pm EST on Sunday. It can also be found on the Yahoo! Finance channel on the Roku TV app or SamsungTV+.