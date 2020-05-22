In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. This week, they're driving a 2020 Acura NSX, two versions of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (M235i and 228i) and the updated 2020 Honda Civic Si. Then, the gang gets to talking about what they'd drive in 1975 and 1985, along with plenty of other tangents. Finally, they wrap it up with news about the upcoming 2021 Acura TLX Type S and the fate of this year's Woodward Dream Cruise.
Autoblog Podcast #628
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2020 Acura NSX
- 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (M235i and 228i)
- 2020 Honda Civic Si
- Cars we'd buy if it were 1985, and 1975
- 2021 Acura TLX to revive Type S
- Is the Woodward Dream Cruise canceled?
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: