Alfa Romeos, especially the fast ones, are car enthusiast darlings. As such, you likely already know that the 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has a Ferrari-derived twin-turbo V6 making 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. What you may not know for sure is how it sounds. And if you watch the video above, you'll know positively that it sounds excellent.

Most of the video features the Alfa in Dynamic or Race modes, which open up the exhaust and make the shifts faster and aggressive, among other things such as stiffening the suspension. In these modes, the Alfa growls, howls and everything in-between. It's not a flawless performance, as there are times you get a bit of V6 drone, but when its right, its pipes sound amazing

Fortunately for anyone with easily agitated neighbors, or buyers who want to take the Alfa on long drives, it quiets right down in its normal and eco modes. It also starts in the normal mode by default, so you won't wake anyone up if you have to drive off late at night or early in the morning. Certainly in the sound department, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a well-rounded performer.

Related Video: