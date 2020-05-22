In the market for a clean Fox-body Mustang? This may just be your lucky day, thanks to this 1989 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 up for auction on Bring a Trailer. What we have here is an unrestored, driver-ready pony car that may not be an actual California Special, but it's an excellent example of why the Golden State is the envy of the American used-car market.

If the photos of this beautiful white 5.0 don't grab you immediately, then this car isn't for you. It's not without its flaws, all of which are documented in the listing. The air conditioning needs attention, the seller says, and while its odometer shows approximately 82,000 miles, the true mileage is unknown due to a likely rollover back in 2001, which suggests that the actual mileage is more like 182K.

We can easily overlook those shortcomings thanks to the obvious care this example has received in its 30-plus years on the road. The interior is borderline immaculate, showing only minimal wear from everyday use. The seats are in excellent shape, and there's no sag in the headliner. The privacy cover in the hatchback is even present and intact, and the hatch floor itself is in solid condition for a car of this age and mileage. Mechanically, the engine is freshly rebuilt and broken in, and the clutch was replaced at the same time.

It may not be perfect, but with unmolested Fox bodies becoming astoundingly scarce, we expect this particular car will find a healthy number of potential buyers. Happy bidding.

