Rolls-Royce sold a record 5,152 cars last year, up 25% thanks to demand for its new Cullinan SUV, and now it wants to sell a new version. It’s a 1:8 scale replica of the ultra-luxury “high-bodied vehicle,” which is what the brand originally went out of its way to refer to what it now acknowledges is an SUV.

These are incredibly detailed, not-so-miniature replicas of the Cullinan, down to fully-functioning exterior lights operated by remote control and a “perfect likeness” of the 571-horsepower 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12. It also has illuminated tread plates, embroidered headrests and wood finishes in the cabin

Each model is individually built by hand — and a white-gloved hand at that, if we’re to believe the manufacturer’s photos — from more than 1,000 components. Each one takes as much as 450 hours to build, which is more than half the time it takes to build the real vehicle at Goodwood. It’s then hand-painted with Rolls-Royce color-matched paint and polished by hand. Clients can choose from an astonishing 40,000 standard colors, or replicate a finish of their own choosing.

The finished product comes presented in a meter-long display case, set on a gloss-black floor and mounted on a base, with a removable plastic window for closer inspection of the minutiae. “It demonstrates, and reminds us as a company, that inspiring greatness applies at every scale,” the brand’s CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos said in a statement.

We’ve asked Rolls about the price for the miniature and will update this if we hear back. The starting price of the full-size SUV it’s modeled on is $330,000.

