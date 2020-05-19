Auctions

6k-mile 2001 Dodge Viper hits Bring a Trailer

It's yellow too, in case you're worried a Viper is too subtle

May 19th 2020 at 2:40PM
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Image Credit: bbrien/Bring a Trailer
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Image Credit: bbrien/Bring a Trailer
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Image Credit: bbrien/Bring a Trailer
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Image Credit: bbrien/Bring a Trailer
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Image Credit: bbrien/Bring a Trailer
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Image Credit: bbrien/Bring a Trailer
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Image Credit: bbrien/Bring a Trailer
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Image Credit: bbrien/Bring a Trailer
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Image Credit: bbrien/Bring a Trailer
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Image Credit: bbrien/Bring a Trailer
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Image Credit: bbrien/Bring a Trailer
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Image Credit: bbrien/Bring a Trailer

I'm an unapologetic fan of the second-generation Dodge Viper GTS to the point where I keep my eyes peeled for nice examples of the final years of its production. This Bring a Trailer listing landed in my inbox when it went live Tuesday morning, and from the limited photos and information provided, it seems like a reasonably clean driver, rather than a museum-quality piece.

For somebody who wants to experience a Viper that hasn't been beat on too extensively, this 6k-mile 2001 GTS may be just what you're looking for.

Apart from the iconic launch model in white-over-blue, these later-year coupes represent some of the most desirable examples of the earlier Viper. Unlike the first few model years, they were equipped with anti-lock brakes. They didn't do much to improve the Viper's ultimate stopping capabilities, but at least they allow for a little more control at the limits of adhesion. 

The later second-generation cars also benefited from suspension development that came out of Chrysler's factory racing program, and while a GTS isn't quite as track-ready as the hardcore ACR model, these later examples are certainly better suited to it than those from prior years. Their frames were also better-reinforced than those of earlier models. 

The listing notes that the car shows some interior wear, and the paint seems less than pristine in the (admittedly low-quality) exterior photos provided by the seller, but by all accounts, everything on the car is original and in well-maintained, running condition. It has lived in California and Arizona for its entire documented life, and the underside is nothing short of immaculate. 

Related Video:

Featured Gallery2001 Dodge Viper GTS BaT
2001 Dodge Viper GTS 2001 Dodge Viper GTS 2001 Dodge Viper GTS 2001 Dodge Viper GTS 2001 Dodge Viper GTS 2001 Dodge Viper GTS 2001 Dodge Viper GTS 2001 Dodge Viper GTS

Dodge Viper Information

Dodge Viper
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X