Ford Europe announced today the launch of the Ford Ranger Thunder, a limited-edition variant of the popular midsize pickup truck. Scheduled to release strictly in Europe, the Thunder will feature distinct visual accents and a power upgrade and will be held to less than 5,000 units.

The Ford Ranger was launched in Europe in 1998, and in that time, the Thunder moniker popped up twice before. The first Ranger Thunder debuted in 2003, and the second-generation Thunder debuted in 2009. For 2020, the third-gen Thunder is more aggressive than ever.

The new Thunder starts out as a Ranger Wildtrak Double Cab, one step down from the top-of-the-line Raptor, but its heart is not the same. Rather than the 197-horsepower 3.2 L Duratorq five-cylinder diesel paired with a six-speed manual transmission, the Thunder has the Raptor's powertrain, a 210-horsepower twin-turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine that makes 369 lb-ft of torque and pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

As far as looks go, the Thunder is available only in Sea Gray paint. Red accents are seen on the grille nostrils, the rear bed sport bar, and the Thunder badges on the side of the truck and on the tailgate. Several parts of the exterior have been blacked out, as well, including the darkened taillight bezels, darkened headlight bezels, grille, rear bumper, skid plates, fog light surroundings, door handles, and 18-inch wheels. Also available is an optional black Mountain Top roller shutter with a bedliner divider.

Inside, Ebony black leather is broken up with "Thunder" red embroidery. Contrast red stitching has been added to the steering wheel, seats, and instrument panel, and the illuminated sill plates have a red theme.

Limited to just 4,500 units, 1,400 for the U.K., the Ranger Thunder is priced at $40,212 by current conversion rates.

