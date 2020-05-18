The 2020 Audi A6 sedan was already named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 2020 Top Safety Pick+ in February of this year, and now its wagon brethren is set to take a seat at the exclusive table. The IIHS just announced the 2020 Audi A6 Allroad has also been classified as a Top Safety Pick+ for 2020.

At the break of the February announcement, the IIHS named 64 2020 vehicles as Top Safety Picks, with 23 of those qualifying for "plus" status. A vehicle gains Top Safety Pick status by earning "Good" ratings in all six of the IIHS crashworthiness tests, which include driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints and seats. Top Safety Picks also have "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights and "Advanced" or "Superior" available front crash prevention. Top Safety Pick+ models come exclusively with "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights.

That the Allroad is a Top Safety Pick+ should not be a surprise, as the tests and ratings are shared with the A6 sedan. "The Audi A6 was redesigned for the 2019 model year," the IIHS report states. "Ratings apply to the Audi A6 4-door sedan (tested) and the structurally similar all-new 2020 A6 Allroad, as well as the Audi A7 4-door hatchback, redesigned for the 2019 model year." Although the 2020 A6 Allroad wasn't confirmed for America until late 2019, the vehicle used for these tests was a 2019 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus Quattro.

The A6 earned "Good" ratings in all crash tests, save for "Acceptable" grades for lower leg/foot in driver-side and passenger-side small overlap, as well as passenger restraints and dummy kinematics for passenger-side small overlap. The A6 was awarded with "Superior" ratings for vehicle-to-pedestrian and vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention.

The 2020 A6 Allroad is available now with a starting price of $66,895, including $995 destination.

