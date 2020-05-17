The slow, steady drumbeat of the 992-generation of Porsche 911 continues. We already have the Carrera, Carrera S and their all-wheel-drive counterparts in fixed-roof and convertible guise. Most recently, Porsche unveiled the Turbo S. Now we’ve got a new roof format (or body style, if you prefer) for the latest generation of the iconic German sports car, as Porsche has now officially unveiled the 2021 911 Targa.

The Targa, which gets a virtual debut in lieu of the canceled 2020 Beijing Motor Show, makes its entrance on the Carrera 4 and 4S models. It features a retractable roof above the front seats and a characteristic wraparound rear window. The roll bar for this generation is silver as standard, and also available in black. We’d have trouble deciding between the two, but would probably ultimately land on whatever accentuated it the most against whatever paint color we chose. Why not flaunt what you’ve got?

According to Porsche, the Targa roof uses two flat magnesium pieces holding the fabric roof together. At the press of a button, the roof automatically retracts into its storage compartment in the rear in a process that takes 19 seconds. To further distinguish the Targa from its coupe and convertible counterparts, it also gets exaggerated wheel housings, a wider rear spoiler and an indent up front between the lights on the frunk.

Otherwise, the Targa is similar to its coupe and convertible counterparts. The Targa 4 is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo boxer-six making 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque, while the 4S ups that to 443 hp and 390 lb-ft. They each employ an eight-speed PDK transmission, while the 4S offers a seven-speed manual as a no-cost option. The Targa 4, when equipped with the Sport Chrono package, will do the 0-60 sprint in 4.0 seconds, with a top speed of 179 miles per hour. The 4S with PDK and Sport Chrono will do 0-60 in just 3.4 seconds, and can hit a top speed of 188 mph.

It’s unknown if the Targa body style will be available on any other Porsche variants. The 991.2 generation featured Targas in 4 and 4S like we have here, but also on the GTS model, which hasn’t been revealed for the 992 generation yet. We’re hoping when that arrives, Porsche will give it the Targa treatment, but we wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the extent of it.

The Porsche 911 Targa starts at $120,650, including $1,350 in destination fees, for the Targa 4, and $136,550 for the 4S.

