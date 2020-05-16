The Autoblog Show returns to Fios TV this Sunday for its second episode, featuring our sub-compact crossover comparison test in picturesque northern Michigan. We drive four of the most popular, the Kia Soul, Jeep Renegade, Honda HR-V, and Hyundai Kona, on the twisty roads and dusty trails outside Traverse City to decide which deserves the crown. Join editors Joel Stocksdale, Jeremy Korzeniewski, John Snyder and Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore as they spend a week behind the wheel to decide which hatchback deserves the crown.

Afterwards, West Coast Editor James Riswick travels to the snow-covered mountains of Utah to test the Toyota Camry. This isn’t your mother’s Camry, this sedan now features all-wheel drive.

Missed the first episode? It will re-run at 6:30 pm EST, right before the premiere of Episode 2.

Watch "The Autoblog Show" on Verizon Fios TV Channel 604 at 7pm EST on Sunday. It can also be found on the Yahoo! Finance channel on the Roku TV app or SamsungTV+.