This mobility gadget was made to enhance your diving experience

It lets you explore the explore the deep seas like a fish

May 16th 2020 at 11:00AM

Transcript: Enhance your diving experience. The Aquajet Dive H2 is an underwater mobility device designed to help you explore more of the open waters. Aquajet has a max speed of 5.6 mph and a diving depth of 65.6 feet. The battery charges in 4 to 6 hours and has an operating time that ranges from 50 to 100 minutes. Aquajet Dive H2 retails for $1,599.

Aquajet H2 - $1,599 at Touch Of Modern

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

