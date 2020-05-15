There are some incredible cars on Omaze, cars that I would never dream of, like Broncos and 911s converted to electric, Range Rover Sport SVRs that can hit speeds above 150 miles per hour and ford a river (not at the same time of course), and camper vans that allow you to live wherever you’d like. While it would be incredible to win any of those vehicles, none of those cars are my specific dream car, so while having an electric Bronco parked in my garage would be awesome, there’s something to be said about winning a practical car, something that you can drive day in and day out, while saving the dollars in your bank account for that project dream car. Something like, say, a Tesla Model 3.

Sure it may not look as cool as a vintage Porsche on paper, but you’ll still be the envy of your neighborhood (or apartment complex) with this thing parked in your garage.

I know what you’re probably thinking, “But, range anxiety!” No worries here, the Tesla Model 3 Performance features 322 miles of range. I can count on one hand the amount of days in the past year that I’ve driven more than 322 miles, and that’s coming from a guy who loves road trips.

Plus, not only does this prize come with the car, it also comes with a Wall Connector charger installed and $20,000 cash to spend however you’d like. I don’t know about you but that would be a nice down payment on my dream rig (a 70 Series Land Cruiser if anyone is wondering). Taxes and shipping costs are also covered.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, While $50 will get you 1000 entries and $100 will get you 2000 entries. The donations themselves benefit All Hands and Hearts.

Every year All Hands and Hearts “effectively and efficiently addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters. Given the unprecedented scale of the Australian fires, they deployed their Disaster Assessment Response Team (DART) to complete an in-depth ground assessment. Based on their findings, they’ve decided their first priority is to focus on Kangaroo Island. Your donation will help their work there installing sediment fences to protect water supplies from contamination before the rainy season, among other efforts like focusing on environmental impact and habitat restoration.“

If you want this Tesla and $20K in cold hard cash, enter quickly, as the deadline to enter is May 21, 2020, at 11:59pm PDT.

