Transcript: Emergency response drone. TUDelft created the drone to help cardiac arrest patients. It has an integrated defibrillator. The drone heads to a location as soon as emergency response is contacted. It has a top speed of 62 mph. The emergency dispatch team can communicate through the drone in order to help the person assisting the cardiac arrest patient. The drone is equipped with a camera so the dispatch team can see what’s going on. The dispatch team can remotely initiate the current for the defibrillator. TUDeflt plans to expand applications for its drone in the future including emergency response assistance for respiratory issues, trauma cases, and more.