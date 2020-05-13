The Ford Puma ST was just recently teased by the Blue Oval, but now the car is making an unofficial debut thanks to one of our spy photographers. The hot subcompact crossover was out testing at the Nürburgring with no camouflage, bearing its blue paint scheme to the world.

Now at first glance, this might look like just a Puma ST-Line, in fact, it even has ST-Line badges on the fenders, but this is definitely the full-fledged ST. Looking closely at the front bumper, it has a lip spoiler extension not featured on the ST-Line. At the back, the single tailpipe gives way to dual tips. The wheels come from the Fiesta ST, and match those in the teaser. They hide larger brakes than found on the ST-Line, too.

The rest of the body looks just like the ST-Line, which is the pattern Ford is following with the current Fiesta ST and Focus ST models. With the Fiesta in particular, some black paint to make the front grilles look bigger and different grille inserts are the only major styling change. We wouldn't be surprised if Ford uses the same paint trick on the front bumper, as well, to give it a unique look.

The Puma ST is expected to use the same 200-horsepower turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the Fiesta ST. Odds are it will also come with a six-speed manual transmission, too. It should go on sale in Europe by the end of the year. No plans to bring any Puma variant to the U.S. have been announced, but it would seem like a great replacement for the old, unimpressive EcoSport. If it happened to come with the ST version, too, we might even forgive Ford for taking both the Focus ST and Fiesta ST from us.

Related Video: