Founded by automotive journalist, concours judge, and classic car insurance consultant Andy Reid, the Isolation Island Concours D'elegance (IIC) launched in April as a way to foster community during these times of social distancing caused by the coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic. Using a Facebook page as a hub, a team of 30 qualified judges (most with real Concours judging experience) review diecast and resin automotive models every two weeks. Each person is allowed to submit one car for each event, and winners are declared for numerous classes. Round 4 is currently open for entries until May 19, 2020.

The IIC is open to 1/43-, 1/24- and 1/18-scale model cars with a price limit of $350. Each entry requires four to six photos of the car, and participants are suggested to make a small donation to a first responders' charity or community food bank. Thus far, the IIC says it has raised more than $40,000.

In order to win a real trophy and be honored during the virtual awards presentation, each entrant must first follow a set of rules. After finding the specific class for the model car, the owner must make a comment on that class post/page. Below that first photo/comment, additional photos are posted as replies. Only one entry is allowed per event, not per class, and no repeats of the same car are allowed, unless it is in a different livery or color. Each class is limited to 25 entrants on a first-come basis, and French judging rules mean the engine bay is not included in the judging criterion. Finally, in addition to the photos, each entrant must explain the significance of the car, what it means to the person, and how they acquired it.

McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty, is the Chief Judge, and other notable names include Amelia Island Concours founder Bill Warner, Global Head of Design at Fiat Chrysler Ralph Gilles, Head of BMW Group Product Communications Thomas Plucinsky, and President of IMSA John Doonan.

Rounds one and two of the competition took place in April, round three occurred in early May, and round four is currently open for business. A few past winners include a 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Prototipo, a 1966 Jaguar XJ13, a 1936-1937 Auto Union Type C, a 1938 Phantom Corsair, and a 1959 Aston Martin DBR1. For a full list of past classes, winners, and the judges, visit isolationislandconcours.com.