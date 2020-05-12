Ford issued a trio of safety-related recalls that cover approximately 40,000 cars from the 2014 to 2020 model years in the United States. The list of affected models includes the Mustang and the Expedition.

25,081 units of the 2020 Expedition and the 2020 Lincoln Navigator are affected by the first and most serious recall. Ford explained the Pre-Collision Assist features (including forward collision warning, dynamic brake support, and automatic emergency braking) simply do not turn on. This means the SUVs won't warn the driver if a collision is imminent, and they won't slow down to mitigate or avoid the impact. These are driver assistance features, they don't make the Expedition or the Navigator autonomous, but motorists often rely on them.

The company is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the defect. It pointed out the affected Expedition models were manufactured between April 16, 2019, and March 20, 2020, at its Kentucky Truck Plant. Navigator models made in the same facility between July 15, 2019, and March 19, 2020, are also covered by the recall.

Technicians will reprogram the body control module, the ABS, the instrument cluster, and the headlamp control module with the appropriate calibration. They'll also need to reset the tire pressure monitoring system.

The second recall covers 2019 and 2020 examples of the Mustang manufactured between April 26 and October 10, 2019, and 2019 examples of the Navigator made from October 16, 2018, to October 13, 2019. In both vehicles, the "transmission not in park" message and the corresponding warning chime are only active for three seconds when the ignition is off and the driver's door is closed. The instrument cluster should display the message for 30 minutes in these circumstances, and the chime should be audible for 10 seconds.

Ford is not aware of accidents or injuries related to the defect. It said 10,460 cars are included in the recall, though it hasn't broken down that figure by nameplate. Reprogramming the instrument cluster will fix the problem.

Last but not least, especially if you regularly drive (or drive behind) a Transit Connect, is a sunroof-related recall. 5,088 vans built between July 17, 2014, and October 1, 2016, left the factory in Valencia, Spain, with an improper bond between the panoramic sunroof and the body. Over time, this problem can create annoying wind noise while driving, become an interior-destroying water leak, or cause the Transit Connect to bid farewell to its sunroof.

There are, somewhat miraculously, no accidents or injuries associated with this defect. Ford technicians will remove, clean, and reinstall the panoramic sunroof's glass to ensure it's properly attached to the body.

