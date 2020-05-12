Baby on the way? Here are some suggestions for products that make might traveling with your little ones a bit easier, selected by Autoblog parents.

Munchkin Brica Elite Seat Guardian Car Seat Protector - $34.95 (6% off) on Amazon

There are what feels like millions of car seats to choose from, and each with different features at different price points, ideal for different situations. Because of that, we're not going to be making any suggestions in that category, at least not in this list (it deserves its own). However, no matter what kind of car seat you're using, you may want to consider a car seat protector either way. While the only essential priority is to always protect your kid in the car, don't forget to also protect your car from your kid. This cover can guard your car seats from all the kicks your baby can throw at it, and as of this writing, it's even available at a discount right here.

Skip Hop Style Driven Backseat Baby Car Mirror - $24.49 (6% off) on Amazon

This backseat baby mirror is a great addition to any vehicle that chauffeurs little ones around. Not only is it potentially entertaining for the baby, an opportunity to come to grips with their very own existence, but it's also a great monitoring tool for the parents in the front. Positioned correctly, this is a great way to be able to check up on your child in the back seat at a glance. This particular mirror is available at a discount on Amazon right now.

Kinder Fluff Car Window Shade (4 Pcs) - $11.87 (60% off) on Amazon

Sun shades are another essential accessory. Shades prevent the sun's rays from relentlessly beating down onto the interior of your car, and subsequently your child. This particular four-piece set includes two "transparent" sun shades and two "semi-transparent" sun shades, depending on how much light you'll be needing to block. You can grab the set for 60% off right here.

Elepho eClip Baby Reminder For Your Car - $49.99 (17% off) on Amazon

Nowadays, more and more manufacturers are including rear seat reminder technology as a standard safety feature, but not all new cars have it, and older cars certainly won't. This device can add a little peace of mind for parents in the hectic life that comes with adding a new passenger to the back seat. This Elepho eClip is a baby reminder for the car. It's easy to use and continually reminds you that your baby is near, to help prevent accidentally leaving your new companion behind. It also checks the car's temperature and connects to your smart phone so if you accidentally leave your car without your baby in tow, your phone will let you know it with an alert. The eClip is 17% off right now on Amazon.

J.L. Childress Backseat Butler Car Organizer - $36.99

Pretty much everyone could do with a little more organization in their lives, and this can help provide that. This suggestion is great for anyone, not just new parents, but if you are a new parent, this could be a potential lifesaver. You may notice after having children that the amount of "stuff" you have seems to continually grow. If you're looking for a place to store it all, this is worth a look. You can learn more about this organizer and grab one for yourself, right here.

KIDSNEAR Kids Travel Tray - $25.97 on Amazon

This travel tray is all around awesome. First and foremost, it's a tray to keep your little one just a bit less messy on longer trips. That alone is probably worth the price of admission for most parents, but this isn't just any old tray, it's a play tray. It features a colorful city road design for kids to roll hot wheels (or any other type of toy) over. It also has tons of compartments to hold various treats, activities, and screens, depending on just how entertained you want your child to be on the ride, and it even has a dry erase board for drawing or if your kid is an overachiever, writing practice. This tray can be had right here for just a smidge over $25.

Macally Car Headrest Mount Holder for Apple iPad Pro / Air / Mini - $19.99 on Amazon

This accessory should come as no surprise. As much as kids love toys and snacks and games, there's one magical thing that this generation of children covets above all else: YouTube. If you've got far to drive, you may just want to throw on some Ryan's Toy Reviews and let the old tablet do some kid entertaining for an hour or so. This mount is great because it's totally adjustable to hold several types of screens, not just iPads. To get all the info and pick one up for yourself, check it out here.

ONEDONE Small Portable Potty for Toddler Travel - $28.99

If your little one is in the midst of potty training, you probably aren't going to want to tap the brakes on that for absolutely any reason, especially not a road trip. With this portable training potty, you won't have to. The design is small to make it easy to carry or store away. We won't go into exactly how it works since, well, gross. But if you're interested, You can check out a lot more info on the potty (and more photos) right here.

Medibag 117 Piece Kid Friendly First Aid Kit - $12.29

Last but not least, we've got the family first aid medibag. This first aid kit is kid-friendly, but it's certainly no toy. It comes with all the basics; bandages, ointments, gauze, exam gloves, swabs, and more. Maybe the best part about it, though, is the design of the carrying case, featuring a few fun cartoon animal characters to put your potentially scared kiddo at ease if you ever need to break this out. To learn more about the 117-piece kit and pick one up yourself, you can check it out right here.

