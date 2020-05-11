Finland-based Verge detailed an electric motorcycle named TS with a head-turning design and a jaw-dropping specifications sheet. It's cheaper than the Harley-Davidson LiveWire but not quite as quick to 60 mph.

Verge — which was known as RMK Vehicles until late 2019 — explained it's building its brand image on attitude, refinement and unique design. We can't speak about the first two until we see the TS in the metal, but the images released by the company confirm beyond doubt that it ticks the third box. Its most striking visual feature is the hub-less rear wheel made possible by a round electric motor mounted directly under the rim. This packaging solution looks cool, but it also makes the TS simpler to run by eliminating the need for a chain or a belt.

The motor generates 107 horsepower and a volcano-awakening 737 pound-feet of torque; the latter figure is nearly on par with a Bentley Mulsanne's. Accelerating from zero to 60 mph takes under four seconds, and if you're still on the saddle (and on both wheels) you can keep going until the speedometer displays 111 mph. Verge hasn't said much about the battery pack, though it pegs riding range at 124 miles on the highway and 186 miles in the city. Charging it takes four hours when using the on-board charger or 50 minutes with a quick charger.