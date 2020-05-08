Track telemetry functions are becoming more and more common with high-end sports cars, whether it's with the Mercedes-AMG Track Pace built-in system, or today's subject, the Porsche Track Precision App. The latter is a free phone app compatible with select Porsche models, and the company is expanding its feature set with Apple CarPlay compatibility and additional race tracks.

The CarPlay part of the update now lets users operate the app within the Apple CarPlay phone mirroring system on the car's infotainment system. This way you won't have to have your phone placed somewhere so you can see recorded lap times and other information while driving on track. Porsche only specifically highlights Apple CarPlay compatibility, so it's unclear whether the same kind of functionality will be offered with the Android version of the app. One other unique Apple-specific feature Porsche mentioned is that Apple Watch users will also be able to record their heart rate on track, and the watch can vibrate to alert you when you've set a new personal lap record.

What will likely be available on both apps is the expanded track list, which has increased by 100 for a total of over 300. Even if your favorite local race course isn't available in the app, you can always create a custom map using the phone's GPS system. Once your custom track or a preset one is selected, you can then record lap times, video, steering, throttle and brake usage and other details so you can analyze your performance.

The app is currently available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app is free, but it only works with Porsche 911, 718 and GT models with Porsche Communication Management version 4.0 and with the Sport Chrono package.

