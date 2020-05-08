In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer, Associate Editor Byron Hurd and special guest Jean Jennings. The gang kicks off with a discussion about the cars they've been driving — 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4, 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the 2020 VW Tiguan. They shift gears to talk about the latest news gleaned from a press conference concerning the 2021 Supra, then, they reach into the mailbag to help a listener buy a performance car. Lastly, Greg has a chat with special guest Jean Jennings.
Autoblog Podcast #626
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
- 2021 Toyota Supra news
- Spend My Money
- Jean Jennings interview
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: