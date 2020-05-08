There have been more than a few times where I’ve found myself dreaming about what it would be like to leave most of my belongings, hop into a van and tour the continent, waking up, throwing open the doors on my home on wheels, hit with the view of the Grand Canyon, Yosemite or Zion.

Of course, that is an incredibly romantic view of van life. In all honestly I love my morning routine, hot showers, sitting on my porch sipping a hot cup of coffee, too much to sell my house and put that money into upgrading a Sprinter or Econoline. But that doesn’t mean I can’t have my house, and drive it too.

Enter Omaze, a company that markets non-profits through charity auctions. They offer prizes like trips to Bali, coffee with David Lynch, and, perhaps more interesting to our audience, a slew of car prizes, with this particular one being a 144” Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 van with $60,000 worth of customizations from Vansmith, valued at $112,000, with the taxes covered.

Dream Sprinter Van with $60,000 of Customizations - Enter at Omaze

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do. $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, While $50 will get you 1000 entries and $100 will get you 2000 entries. The donations themselves benefit Access Fund, which is an organization that “protects America's outdoor climbing areas and conserves the climbing environment.”

Every year Access fund works to “protect public lands, restore climbing areas, replace aging bolts, buy threatened climbing areas, educate responsible climbers and empower local advocates.”

If you want this van, and let’s be honest, who wouldn’t, enter quickly as the deadline to enter is May 28, 2020 at 11:59pm PT.

