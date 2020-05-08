It appears that "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" has reached the end of the road. That's the message from Jerry Seinfeld, who spoke at a press conference to promote his latest TV special, "Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill," as reported in Variety. Asked about the long-running series, Jerry Seinfeld said, "We haven't planned anything with that show. I feel like we've done that tour."

The web series debuted in 2012, appearing on the digital network Crackle for its first nine seasons then switching to Netflix. The 11th season is currently running on Netflix, and earlier episodes also can be found there.

The format has proved surprisingly durable. It starts with Seinfeld introducing a vintage car then meeting the comedian (usually) and driving to a cafe or diner, where the conversation continues. Seinfeld is a noted car enthusiast, and the vehicles have run the gamut, starting with a 1952 VW Beetle (Larry David, first episode) and including a 1969 Lamborghini Miura (Chris Rock), a 1976 Ford LTD Country Squire (Sarah Jessica Parker), a 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Will Ferrell), a 1967 Mazda Cosmo (Margaret Cho), a 2004 Porsche Carrera GT (Eddie Murphy) and many more. President Barrack Obama was one non-comedian guest and rode in a 1963 Corvette Sting Ray. In all, more than 80 episodes have been done.

Seinfeld just recently won a court victory in a lawsuit by a former collaborator who said the concept for the show was his own idea.