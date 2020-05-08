The growing interest in 1980s cars has meant that General Motors' full-size B-body station wagons of the era are now attracting the interest of collectors as well as iconoclasts seeking an SUV alternative. This 1988 Buick LeSabre Estate Wagon for sale right now on eBay Motors, looks to be a tempting example of the genre.

It has covered just 72,000 miles and is described as a "rust-free southern car." The A/C is said to be cold, and it's equipped with power windows, a split-bench front seat and a rear-facing third seat. Whereas the Electra was the wagon for the finest estates, the LeSabre presumably was for those that were one rung down, so it has a slightly more downmarket maroon cloth interior where the Electra would have velour. Yet this LeSabre Estate Wagon is still slathered in a full complement of woodgrain siding, and this car sports a factory set of wire wheel covers. We're told the 5.0-liter V8 sound great, while the paint is said to be "a little tired" and one headlight looks like it needs to be replaced. The "Buy It Now" price is $8,500, and the seller is also inviting offers. Plus, 1% of the sales price benefits St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, so there's a feel-good factor.

For comparison, this wagon's Oldsmobile twin currently being auctioned on Bring a Trailer already has been bid past $8,900 for four days still to go in the auction. This '83 Custom Cruiser has 74,000 miles and looks maybe a little spiffier, but not a lot more so. The seller of this Oldsmobile includes a video in his listing, and in it he appears to be not wearing pants. Sometimes it's all about presentation.

