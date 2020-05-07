The 2021 Kia Stinger was caught testing on the roads of Germany this week sporting heavy camouflage to disguise the changes coming in its mid-cycle update.

This prototype is wearing extensive exterior and interior disguise, hinting that both will receive significant updates as part of the 2021 facelift. We can't see much under all of this vinyl and cloth cladding, but the fact that updates are coming at all should be taken as a good sign for Kia's beleaguered rear-wheel drive sedan.

Despite rumors swirling that the large touring fastback is destined to get the axe, stories have leaked suggesting that the 2021 model will get some power upgrades to go with its styling and interior changes. Most have ruled out the possibility of new engines, but the existing turbocharged 2.0-liter and 3.3-liter mills are expected to be tuned for a little more punch.

This will be unwelcome news to those still holding out hope that the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 from the new Genesis G80 sedan, which delivers 380 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque, would make its way under the hood of the Stinger GT.

And if you figured the new, 300-horsepower, 2.5-liter turbo-four making its way under the hood of several forthcoming Hyundai and Genesis models would be a shoe-in too, well, the prospects for that seem similarly bleak.

If there's any hope for enthusiasts, it lies in the fact that Hyundai and Kia have shown a stubborn dedication to maintaining production and U.S. distribution of slow-selling halo models such as the Kia K900, which has been a slow seller since its introduction.

