With everything going on in the world right now, it's more important than ever to try to have a bit of fun where you can. One thing many of us here at Autoblog are doing to keep things light is growing "quarantine" beards and mustaches. With everyone stuck in the house, there's no better time to find out just how burly your face fuzz can get. With more and more facial hair, though, you might be discovering that there's a thin line between "consummate professional with a beard" and "when was the last time that guy showered?" So if you love the look but want to keep it tightened up, here are some great facial hair grooming products to consider to help you do just that.

Beard Brush & Comb Set for Men's Care - $9.99 on Amazon

Here we have the most basic essentials that you'll need for beard grooming. If you don't have at least a brush or a comb, you're going to have a tough time getting your beard to do anything you want it to do. This kit comes with a tiny pair of scissors too, so you can tidy up even the one-off stray hairs sticking out where you don't want them. You can pick up the kit for $9.99 right here.

Fragrance Free Beard Oil & Leave In Conditioner - $13.97 on Amazon

If you're looking to take the next step in beard care, you're probably going to want some beard oil. Beard oil, in general, is meant to moisturize your beard and be the first line of defense against coarse, difficult-to-style beards. It can also help prevent beard dandruff, which you may have begun to notice now that it's getting a little shaggier. While any beard oil is good, this one is rated super highly on Amazon with nearly 6,000 ratings. It consists of only two ingredients, jojoba oil and moroccan argan oil. The manufacturer says that it includes "no fillers, fragrances, additives, parabens or GMOs." If you're getting serious about your beard style, this is pretty much essential. You can grab a bottle for less than $15 here.

Viking Revolution Beard Balm - $9.88 on Amazon (34% off right now)

Beard balm is basically step two after the oil. Once you get your beard properly moisturized, this stuff can help you shape it. Think of it almost like pomade for your beard, but definitely better for your beard than most pomade is for your hair. With just a pea-sized drop of this stuff, you can further moisturize your beard as well as begin to shape and style it. This particular brand provides a nice citrus-y scent so you stay smelling fresh. This balm is available on sale here for $9.88 right now.

Beard Straightener for Men - $18.95 on Amazon (10% off right now)

This beard straightener is interesting, and if we're being totally honest just a little sketchy. We've never heard anyone of using one of these, and it's at least a little dubious that the main product photo is using two obviously different men to show the before and after effects, but regardless, if you're adventurous and REALLY hate your shaggy beard, this exists for you to try. The good news is that if it ends up being bunk, you really won't be out much money. You can snag this beard straightener here for less than 20 bucks. And if you do, please let us know how it is in the comments.

Beard Grooming Kit for Men - $18.98 on Amazon

This package is pretty much the holy grail of beard care. It has everything we mentioned above (except the beard straightener) plus a canvas bag to store it all in. There are tons of kits like this available, but this one is sitting at a 4.7 out of 5 rating, and costs less than $20, so we figured it would be pretty hard to go wrong here. If you don't like the branding aesthetic, you can find a nearly identical kit by Viking Revolution here for $26.88, but if you're just looking for something affordable that'll get the job done, this one can be had for only $18.98 right now.

