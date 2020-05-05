If you're the kind of person who is no longer satisfied with the high-speed off-road capability of the Ford F-150 Raptor, but aren't quite ready for something as raw as a straight desert buggy or race truck, Jimco Racing has a solution for you. The company builds everything from small buggies to trophy trucks, and it has recently started building pre-runner trucks with some basic amenities, such as in its latest example, the Reaper, which was first revealed by Off Road Racer.

This truck was built for the owner of the L.A. Dodgers, and it might look like a Ford Raptor from the outside, but everything underneath the fiberglass body is anything but. The farthest from Ford it gets is the powertrain, which combines an engine from Dougans Racing Engines that's based on a big block Chevy design, and the transmission is a GM 4L80E four-speed automatic built by Gearworks. The engine displaces 555 cubic inches, or 9.1 liters, and makes 800 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque on pump gas. The chassis is designed by Jimco, and it's known as the "Victory" chassis, which has been used on past Jimco Luxury Pre-runners. The independent front suspension and four-link solid rear axle suspension is also a Jimco design, and it uses Fox Racing springs and external bypass shocks. Front suspension travel is 26 inches, and rear travel is 32 inches. Brembo six-piston brakes with 14-inch rotors stop 17-inch beadlock wheels with 40-inch off-road tires. Surprisingly, it's apparently street legal at least in Arizona, according to the company. You'll probably want to check your state's laws to see if you can register it for the street if you order one up.

The interior is still clearly based on off-road race trucks, with not much in the way of styling, and a preponderance of rugged displays for navigation and engine status. However, there are a number of tweaks to make it more hospitable. Every part of the dash is covered in leather, as are the bucket seats that also get a diamond-stitched pattern. The truck even has air conditioning and cruise control. That's about it as far as creature comforts, though. There are a variety of radios, but that's also something you'd get on a race truck, since you'd need to be able to talk with your co-driver and crew.

There's no pricetag for the Jimco Luxury Pre-runner, since each truck is custom built for its owner and can be customized in various ways. Since one of Jimco's used trophy trucks is currently listed for $200,000, we'd say one of these custom rides is going to cost well into the six-figure range.

