A 1970 Ford Ranger is the next standard-bearer in Icon 4x4's Reformer series. Icon says the Reformer arm exists to "take timeless classic vehicles from any maker, from almost any era and re-imagine them for modern use," as well as high performance, while staying "faithful to the original aesthetic." In the case of this Ranger, little remains of the original aesthetic save the bodywork, and even that's seen revisions and improvements. The frame-off restoration lowered a Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with 426 horsepower between the rails, the engine yoked to a four-speed Ford AOD transmission with overdrive. When the BFG All-Terrains need help with traction, an Atlas II transfer case can send power to all four corners.

Fox shocks slip into Eibach springs for the radius arm suspension in front that's bolted to a Dynatrac ProRock 44 front axle, the Fox and Eibach combo supporting a four-link arrangement in back and a Dynatrac ProRock 60 axle. The PSC power steering system makes it easier to turn all that weight and rubber, a new hydroboosted sport brake system Icon developed with Brembo lays meaty calipers over large rotors to slow it all down. The 18-inch forged aluminum wheels and hubcaps were designed to look like the original units on the base-model Ranger Custom.

In 1970, Ford rearranged the Ranger's trim walk and added the new XLT trim, bestowing the little pickup with what was, at the time, a pretty swank interior. Icon maintains the feel of that wild intermission era between the decades of hippies and shoulder pads, but of course, takes luxury much further. Getting in the cab is made easier with retracting side steps. The custom Relicate leather seating was commissioned to replace the original factory vinyl, hand-stitched Maharam textiles forming the seat surfaces. The original instrument panel gets jeweled up with Dakota digital gauges and chromed aluminum knobs, personal comfort gets turned up with a Vintage Air HVAC system. And even though one of Reformer's central tenets is to "eliminate the archaic mechanical elements to allow users to get the best of both worlds," the owner of this Reformer "requested no power windows were installed to keep the truck in vintage theme."

We'd love a running tab on how many young'uns get in and ask, "Where's the window button?" The more that ask, the better, since that would indicate the Ranger Reformer owner is getting behind the wheel — unlike the Icon client that commissioned the 1969 Chevy K5 Blazer Reformer and decided to part with it for $265,000 because it was just too nice to drive.

Related Video: