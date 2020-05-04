BMW is getting into the business of play cars for extremely large children with its new BMW M8 GTE ride-on. Perhaps you’re already familiar with the best meme to come out of the 2018 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but if not, you can catch up here. Jalopnik even wrote about the “Big M8” meme back when it was taking the racing world by storm. Pointing out how large the M8 racecar is versus others on track is the right kind of comedic relief a 24-hour-long race needs.

Now you have a chance to put your child in the largest electric ride-on ever. All kidding aside, this M8 GTE ride-on car is luxuriously appointed and dead-on accurate compared to the actual racecar. It makes “genuine BMW engine sounds,” has various lighting effects and features an MP3 interface to play whatever music or audio files you’d like it to. The doors open and close too!

Like other BMW ride-ons, it’s powered via electric drive with a rechargeable 12-volt battery. Top speed is a scalding 2.5 mph, and it’ll run for 1-2 hours on a full charge. Only the one photo is available from BMW for now, but it appears to be a quality representation of the M8 racer. The livery and colors are accurate, and the kid even gets a bucket seat with sizable bolsters to hold them in on those driveway racetracks. We dig the massive wing out back, as well.

McLaren’s 720S ride-on might still be the coolest one on the block with its infotainment system, but this M8 GTE is definitely a sweet alternative to the supercar. It’s also cheaper than the McLaren, priced at €330. Converted to U.S. dollars, that’s $360 at today’s exchange rates. BMW says the toy can be picked up through select dealerships.

