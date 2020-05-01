Steve McQueen's "Bullitt" turned a Highland Green Ford Mustang into an icon, and the actor and noted gearhead had a large stable of vehicles, including this Willys Jeep, many of which have achieved staggering prices at auction. This 1952 Chevrolet pickup camper, currently for sale at Legendary Motorcars in Ontario, Canada, may not have enjoyed any screen time, but the actor is said to have used it for cross-country camping trips.

The pickup is a 3800-model one-ton with a five-window cab and a long bed. Under the hood is the original Chevrolet 235-cubic-inch Loadmaster straight-six paired with a four-speed manual transmission, and the truck is also equipped with the optional radio and heater. The Dust Tite camper top is made from galvanized steel and aluminum. It features a double bed, cabinets and drawers, and a viewing deck on the roof. Five-gallon gas cans, two toolboxes, and a spotlight made this rig ready for adventure.

McQueen is said to have bought the truck in the late 1970s from a migrant worker after seeing it parked on the side of the road. Reportedly, this is the vehicle that transported him, along with Billy Graham, from McQueen's home in Santa Paula, California, to the Ventura County airport, on his way to Mexico for his last cancer treatment before he succumbed to mesothelioma in November 1980.

The camper previously was part of the Steve McQueen Estate Auction in 1984 and includes a Certificate of Authenticity from that sale signed by his daughter and son, Terry and Chad McQueen. As to the current asking price, the dealer doesn't list one on the website — interested parties will have to inquire. But we imagine it's less than it would be if this dark green pickup had taken a star turn getting some big air on the hilly streets of San Francisco.

Related Video: